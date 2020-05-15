Westfield business taking extra safety measures ahead of state reopening

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the state of Massachusetts looks ahead to reopening, businesses have shifted their focus to fostering safe environments while the coronavirus is still active.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker launched his plan for reopening. Included in that plan is the understanding if any business has a positive Covid-19 employee on premises, they are to close and clean.

Westfield-based water damage repair service Liptak Restoration is preparing for this type of event, with a method that includes disinfecting surfaces by converting organic and inorganic organisms into carbon dioxide.

“The machine is known as a hydroxyl,” Ben Hardie, project manager at Liptak explained. “What it does, is it helps eradicate germs and bacteria.”

“We would come out to your property, either your home or your business, we’ll give you a quote,” Darlene Blaney, business manager at Liptak told 22News. “We would come in suited in full safety gear, masks, gloves.”

Blaney noted, “We would make sure that we did our best job to ensure that your property is clean, sanitized, and disinfected.”

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus is viable for up to 72 hours on plastics, 48 hours on stainless steel, 24 hours on cupboards, and four hours on copper. The virus is also detectable in the air for three hours.