Westfield businesses hand out candy to community

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the start of the busy Halloween weekend. Many communities holding events Friday night, including Westfield, with the help of local businesses.

Downtown merchants in Westfield handed out candy Friday night to trick-or-treaters. This is the 28th year the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield hosted this event.

Parents told 22News they’re grateful to have a safe environment for their kids to enjoy Halloween.

“It’s nice to know that the community really cares enough for the kids to have candy because that’s what it’s about, you know,” Jackeine Pratts of Westfield told 22News. “Spending quality time and having a good time.”

The event also gives community members a chance to rediscovery their city’s downtown.