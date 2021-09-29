Westfield businesses to host downtown Halloween event for kids

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Mayor’s Office and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield will be sponsoring a Halloween event for children, the “Annual Downtown Trick or Treating.”

Children in costume, accompanied by their parents or guardian, are encouraged to attend the event being held on Elm Street and Main Street. Participating businesses will have an identifying sign stating “Trick or Treaters Welcome Here.”

The event is being held Friday, October 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses interested in participating should contact The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield at 413-562-2301.