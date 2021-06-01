Westfield celebrates Pride Month

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – June 1 marks the beginning of pride month.

Every June in the United States, the LGBTQ community comes together for a month-long celebration of love, diversity, acceptance, and to show support for the community, the progress pride flag was raised outside Westfield City Hall.

The Westfield Pride Alliance residents and city officials came together to stand in alliance.

“Raising the visibility of our community to make sure that people in the LGBTQ community here in western Massachusetts, here in Westfield know that there is a community for them that there is somebody here that that wants to be visible that there are people here with open arms who are welcoming,” said Christopher Clark of the Westfield Pride Alliance.

This is the second year that the flag was raised at City Hall.