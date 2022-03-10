WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Massachusetts community has stepped up to assist the people of Ukraine.

The Full Gospel Church of Westfield has been collecting food and clothes since the beginning of the war. On Thursday, the Church sent a tractor-trailer to pick up items “Bob the Bikeman” has been collecting for Ukrainian refugees.

“In a matter of a couple of days we got 600 brand new coats we got 10,000 blankets,” Bob Charland told 22News. “The food supply started coming in, a local comedian donated $1,800 worth of dry can goods, and the outcry of support has been amazing.”

“This help is incredibly amazing,” Ruvim Shvuyryd, a volunteer expressed. “I have family over there and it’s just insane how this is going to help them.”

The church is shipping out several containers of goods they have received. The items will go directly to missions in Ukraine and will be distributed to the people in need.