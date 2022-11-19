WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVDP) will gift 150 pre-registered patrons of the SVDP Food Distribution Center with bags of groceries for Thanksgiving on Saturday.

SVDP assists around 35 patrons per week, according to a news release sent to 22News from Saint Mary’s Parish. SVDP Center is open to anyone in need, on Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. SVDP is always looking for volunteers and welcomes donations of the following:

toilet paper

macaroni and cheese

spaghetti sauce

soups

condiments

shampoo

soap

toothbrushes

toothpaste

SVDP President, Kate Taibi is quoted: “This year’s registration was 175 with zero on the waiting list.” Everyone that wanted to sign up has successfully signed up. Taibi attributes the ability to provide these meals because of the dedicated volunteers, who work tirelessly to coordinate the groceries that will be given out on Saturday. SVDP with the help of the Office of Religious Education, St. Mary’s Parish School (Pre-K through Grade 12), St. Mary’s Parish, and the community, have been donating food to support this event Saturday. “…collecting the turkeys and preparing the bags, it’s a lot of work but we get it done because the volunteers are so great!”

The event will be held at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Westfield from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.