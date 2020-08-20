Westfield church donates nearly 500 masks, school supplies to elementary school

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Donations to Franklin Avenue School in Westfield from Central Baptist church have been in the works since June.

Central Baptist Church in Westfield donated nearly 500 masks to the school.

“It just warmed my heart and it’s just wonderful to know the generosity of the community that we live in,” Franklin Avenue principal, Chris Tolpa told 22News. “There’s so many and they’re so beautiful and to be able to give a gift, kids love, gifts and this is a gift from the heart.”

“Heart,” a word and acronym frequently used in the school as their motto. It stands for honor, effort, attitude, responsibility, and teamwork. All attributes of the collaboration.

“That’s how I felt that we really showed and we’re going to show our students and Franklin Avenue families just what heart is all about,” Tolpa continued.

The school didn’t know much back in June when Central Baptist church reached out but knew masks and individual supplies would be necessary for the start of the school year. The church not only donated the masks to the school but also individual school supplies boxes for the students. Because of COVID-19 students can not longer share materials, they have to have their own individual boxes and supplies.

“I made a supply list that Ms. Tolpa had requested and put it somewhere in our church and said ‘please pick up this list’ and anybody who went shopping they had that list and they would keep adding,” Central Baptist Church office Administrator, Barb Gunn told 22News.

Teachers typically spend hundreds of dollars of their own money for school supplies so the donation was a huge help for the staff.

“This is really one of the best projects that Central Baptist has done in collaboration with the school,” Lifelong church member and mask maker, Nancy Frisbie told 22News.

It took volunteers, such as Nancy, two months to make the masks and put together the supplies boxes. Volunteers made an assembly line of six people to put together the pencil boxes.

The school and church hope to work together more in the future.