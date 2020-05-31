Westfield church reopens with outside mass during the pandemic

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more churches in the Springfield Diocese will be reopening this weekend, some churches in western Massachusetts are conducting mass outside.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Westfield gathered for its first Saturday afternoon mass during its Pentecost weekend.

A tent was set up outside for parishioners who were told to wear face coverings and keep a safe distance of six feet from those not within their own household. Though mass is held outside attendance must remain at 40-percent capacity during services and must be sanitized in between. Hand sanitizer and masks were also offered to parishioners.

22News spoke with one parishioner of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish who says they are happy to be back.

“Our people have been wonderful, they really have, none of us have been through anything like this before,” Daniel Pacholec said. “As pastors and as leaders of the church, we really wanted people to stay connected to their faith and to know that God has been with them all the way through.”

The Diocese of Springfield reopened as part of Governor Charlie Baker’s first phase of the Massachusetts reopening plan.

To find the list of safety standards for houses of worship in the state, click here.