Westfield City Council approves special permit for FUNZ Trampoline Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Bon Ton women’s fashion store at the Westfield Shops will soon be the home of the FUNZ Trampoline Park.

Monday night, the Westfield City Council unanimously approved the special permit.

Bon Ton shut down last August. Word of the Trampoline Park is welcome news for shoppers.

“You don’t like coming here and seeing all the empty stores,” said Karen Patruski of West Springfield. “You feel there’s not something going on here, so hopefully that will draw people out here you know.”

No date has been set for the FUNZ Trampoline Park opening at the former Bon Ton store.

The company operates in several other New England locations.