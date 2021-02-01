Westfield City Hall and municipal buildings closing at 1PM

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  The City Hall in Westfield and all municipal buildings close early Monday afternoon due to the winter storm.

According to a news release from Mayor Don Humason, the City Hall and municipal worksites are closing at 1:00 p.m.

Mayor Don Humason states “all essential personnel and public safety services will continue in accordance with guidance from department leadership. If anyone has any questions please direct them to your Department Heads/supervisors.”

There is a citywide parking ban in Westfield for no on street parking from 9:00 a.m. Monday until further notice.

Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for all of western Massachusetts

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow won’t begin to taper off completely until Tuesday night. Snowfall totals by the end of Tuesday will likely reach 5-8 inches in the valley, and as high as over a foot on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.

