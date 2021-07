WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Westfield will be closing City Hall and applicable municipal worksites early on Friday for the July 4th holiday.

According to a release sent to 22News from Mayor Don Humason’s office, City Hall will be closing at 1:00PM on July 2nd, 2021 and will be closed on Monday, July 5th.

All essential personnel and public safety services will be available.