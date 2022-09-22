WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield City Hall will “Light it up Purple” in honor of Chiari Malformation Awareness month from Thursday through Monday.

Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder where the bottom part of the brain, the cerebellum, goes out of the skull and crowds the spinal cord. This puts pressure on both the brain and spine causing many symptoms such as chronic headaches, neck pain, hearing, balance problems, muscle weakness or numbness, and more. One out of 1,000 people suffers from Chiari Malformation.

September is Chiari Awareness month, and the front of City Hall will shine purple lights on the evenings of September 22-26. Then the 15th annual “Conquer Chiari Walk Across America” series of local walks across the country will kick off the 3rd and 4th weekends of September. The walk held in Massachusetts is on Saturday, September 24 in Auburn.