Westfield community celebrates Columbia Greenway Rail Trail tunnel mural

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members helped celebrate the completion of Westfield’s newest mural along the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail tunnel on Saturday.

The Tunnel walls are covered with artistic impressions of heroes who’ve battled COVID-19. The dedication was made by the non-profit, Westfield Art Works.

Neighbors like Gary Wolfe who’ve seen the Mural take shape say it’s a positive addition to the area.

Wolfe told 22News, “It’s beautiful, it’s being well-liked, it even slows the traffic down, people are always looking at it, it just has really added to the neighborhood.”

Admirers say the mural will stand as a permanent reminder of how people in Westfield donated their time and energy to combat the Pandemic during this difficult time in our lives.