Westfield community gives forever home to neglected farm animals

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of Westfield residents have established a home for neglected farm animals that face an uncertain future.

The Whip City Animal Sanctuary helped one of their residents, Teddy the Cow, celebrate his first birthday Saturday.

Volunteers of the city’s animal sanctuary told 22News Saturday’s event is an occasion that points out the reason behind the work of this non-profit. Volunteer Tammie Meirer also explained how Teddy came to the sanctuary.

“His mother had rejected him,” Meirer said. “The original farmer had found him a few days after in a farm. It was either finding him a good home, to get a good start in life, or put him back out in the field to see what will happen. And so he came here.”

The animal sanctuary is located on Westfield farmland where Teddy has lots of company from other rescued animals including horses and goats along with chickens. All who at one time were victims of neglect.