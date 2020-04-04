1  of  2
Westfield community holds celebration parade for cancer-free 4-year-old

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This COVID-19 pandemic is cancelling many noteworthy celebrations all over the country, but people are finding creative ways to share joy.

Carson, a kindergartner from Westfield, beat the odds and was declared cancer free. But COVID-19 meant he couldn’t celebrate with his friends.

The community caught wind thanks to a Facebook post from his mother and organized a drive-by parade.

Dozens of cars lined up to honk and wave to celebrate Carson’s journey through chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. It was a joyful day for all involved.

