WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Daily delays continue to slow down commuters in Westfield, many calling for major changes to the city’s lone interchange with the Mass Pike. However, there is a proposal in the works to redesign the area.

The I-90 interchange and exit 40 was redesigned 20 years ago to alleviate traffic where the Mass Pike meets Route 10 and Route 202 but now those redesigns need some re-thinking.

“I travel from South Hadley to Westfield for work and I take the Pike every day and it just takes an extra 10 minutes to and from,” said Chloe Beaulie, a Westfield commuter.

The city has come up with a relatively quick fix at least for eastbound commuters. The proposal would build an eastbound on ramp off of Industrial Park Road. That would alleviate most of the morning traffic but accommodating the evening rush back into town would need more work.

The intersection with Arch Road, some 400 feet south of the interchange, is the main obstacle there. Plans from McMahon Associates made in 2021 offer a few options including connecting Arch Road to the eastbound off-ramp, adding a 200-foot traffic circle to smooth out the whole interchange and others.

Regardless of what the city settles on, commuters will appreciate anything that will cut down on car time.

“It would help a lot, that way I wouldn’t have to wake up as early in the morning and I could spend more time making my lunch, spending time with my family before I leave for work, instead of planning my morning ahead of time to avoid traffic,” said Beaulie.

All of these options are still in the proposal stage.