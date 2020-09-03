Westfield company to pay settlement for allegedly polluting local rivers

Hampden County

by: Regan Schiappa

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A company in Westfield has agreed to pay part of $185,000 to improve local water quality after allegations of polluting local rivers.

Salt City, Inc. in Westfield violated the Clean Water Act when they illegally discharged industrial stormwater into drain systems flowing to cold-water fisheries.

The Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement with the company based on violations of the act and harming a potential source of drinking water for Westfield.

As part of the settlement, Salt City will take steps to reduce runoff including limiting stormwater contact with salt piles.

