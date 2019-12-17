Westfield Council on Aging dedicates tables in memory of POW/MIAs

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Council on Aging will soon be home to two permanent POW/MIA remembrance tables.

A dedication ceremony was held on Monday at the Westfield Senior Center.

American Legion Post 124 Past Commander Gene Theroux told 22News that the tables will serve as a physical symbol of the more than 89,000 Americans still missing in action.

“So for a constant reminder that there are others that are still out there,” Theroux said, “or maybe in prison somewhere and we’re seeking a full counting and repatriation of their remains.”

A second dedication ceremony was held Monday afternoon at the Arbors of Westfield.