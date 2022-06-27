WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A deserving gift today to the Westfield Senior Center; money to help offset the disruption and hardships caused by the pandemic.

State Senator John Velis came calling with a check for $100,00 dollars. The denomination went straight to

the services provided by the Westfield Council on Aging.

While presenting the check to the council, Senator Velis told 22News that the American Rescue Plan funds will mean a lot to the city’s older population.

“We don’t always have the opportunity to do so,” he said, “to go after and target funds, so while we’re here we’re going after them.:

As Senator Velis put it, the Federal funds are targeted to assist an aging population pay for food and housing.