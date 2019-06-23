Westfield Cow Pie Contest offers families fun and a chance to win money

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Cow Pie Contest in Westfield may not be what you think.

If you like cows, pie, and family-friendly fun, this fundraiser at the Westfield Riding Club is just for you.

This fundraiser is a little different than most. The ring at the Westfield Riding Club was sectioned off into squares.

Each person that attended bought a square and if a cow makes a “pie” in the square you purchased, you could make some money.

The Li-Fraumenia Syndrome Association co-founder, Jennifer Perry, told 22News the details of the contest.

“Wherever the first cow creates the first ‘pie,’ as you will, that person in that grid wins a portion of all the money that’s been raised. “

All of the money raised went to the winner of course, and the Li-Fraumenia Syndrome Association.

It’s a non-profit that provides support services and advocacy for individuals and families with Li- Fraumeni Syndrome, which is characterized by an increased risk for certain types of cancer.


