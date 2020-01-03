Westfield crews called to house fire on Meadow Street, several roads closed

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a house fire on Meadow Street in Westfield this Friday evening.

According to officer Joshua Krassler of the Westfield Police Department, firefighters are at 123 Meadow Street for the house fire which was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Officer Krassler said crews have been able to control the fire but there is still heavy, visible smoke coming out of the home prompting a second alarm.

At this time, several areas surrounding Meadow Street are closed to traffic, including George Street at Meadow Street, Dubois Street at Meadow Street and William Street at Meadow Street.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice. Click here for the live Waze traffic map.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest as more details develop.