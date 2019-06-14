Westfield crews called to fire at vacant home on East Barlett St.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to help put out a fire on East Barlett Street Thursday evening.

Westfield Fire Department Sgt. Shechile told 22News firefighters were called to a vacant two-story single-family home at 1 East Barlett St. around 7 p.m.

No word on any injuries at this time.

Police are in the area directing traffic as crews continue to extinguish the fire. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This story is still developing. We’ll bring you more details as more information becomes available.