WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A training simulator like none other for professional drivers is once again back in the hands of the Westfield Department of Public Works.

Westfield’s interim Public Works Director Francis Cane tells 22News that there is nothing better to help put drivers through their paces than thirty minutes behind the wheel of this simulator practice that’s been designed to impose every hardship a DPW worker could face in real time.

“We have a lot of people, the city owns a lot of vehicles, professional drivers, and it makes good drivers even better drivers,” said Interim Director of Westfield Department of Works, Francis Cane.

It’s been years since the Westfield DPW has enjoyed access to the simulator because of restrictions imposed by the pandemic.