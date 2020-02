WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Westfield DPW Water Division will be doing work on East Mountain Road that could affect residents’ water beginning on Monday morning.

According to the City of Westfield’s website, the work will be every day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will go until Friday.

Residents and business owners may experience a reduction in water pressure and at times dirty water. If you have any questions you are asked to contact the Public Works Office at 413-572-6226.