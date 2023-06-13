WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tighe & Bond, a leading engineering, design, and environmental consulting firm in Westfield, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Employer of the Year Award by the Boston Chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS).

Tighe & Bond is an employee-owned consulting firm that operates throughout the Northeast. Their areas of expertise include water and wastewater engineering, transportation and building services engineering, site planning and design, landscape architecture, and environmental science. The Tighe & Bond team tackles complex challenges by focusing on innovative ideas, sustainable strategies, and effective solutions that contribute to a brighter and greener future.

Photo courtesy of Tighe & Bond

The award recognized Tighe & Bond for its outstanding commitment to creating a supportive and engaging company culture that prioritizes the well-being of its employees. The Employer of the Year Award acknowledges organizations within the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry that excel in several key areas.

Tighe & Bond was specifically recognized for its unwavering dedication to inclusion and diversity in the workplace, the implementation of initiatives and programs that enhance the company’s culture and community, its substantial outreach efforts to support local communities through volunteering and fundraising activities, and its exceptional support of marketing, business development, and communications staff.

At the heart of Tighe & Bond’s success is its firmwide emphasis on investing in its people, which has contributed to robust and sustainable growth. The company places a strong focus on the mental and physical well-being of its employees and has introduced the Wellness Incentive Program. This program provides staff members with opportunities to participate in firm-organized activities that promote wellness. Additionally, Tighe & Bond actively encourages its employees to pursue further education by offering incentives such as student loan repayment and tuition reimbursement.

Tighe & Bond deeply values the contributions of a diverse workforce, which has been instrumental in the company’s success and expansion. To ensure a diverse and inclusive environment, the firm has developed a comprehensive Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Plan. This plan outlines specific goals, strategies, and actions to be taken through the DE&I Committee. Some notable actions already implemented include establishing college scholarships in collaboration with the National Society of Black Engineers and volunteering in STEM programs for local grade schools, fostering the growth of the next generation of designers, engineers, and environmental scientists.

The Make a Difference program is another significant aspect of Tighe & Bond’s commitment to the community. This program encourages employees to dedicate their time and skills to volunteer work that benefits local communities. Since its inception in 2017, Tighe & Bond employees have collectively contributed over 15,000 volunteer hours through this initiative.

Expressing immense pride in receiving the Employer of the Year recognition, Bob Belitz, President and CEO of Tighe & Bond, remarked, “We could not be prouder to have SMPS Boston shine a light on the employee-focused nature of Tighe & Bond. This recognition would not be possible without the work and dedication of our firm’s leadership and staff members, who prioritize making our communities a better place both inside and outside the office.”

Keri Drake, CPSM, Vice President for Marketing and Communications at Tighe & Bond, emphasized the significance of the acknowledgement from SMPS Boston, stating, “SMPS Boston is critical in advancing the marketing profession in the AEC industry, offering members opportunities to share ideas, advice, and business opportunities. We are grateful for this acknowledgment of our firm’s commitment to our staff and the marketing discipline.”