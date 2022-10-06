WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family was surprised Thursday morning with free internet for a year in celebration of Whip City Fiber’s 15,000th customer.

Westfield Gas & Electric General Manager Tom Flaherty and the Whip City Fiber team surprised the Pieczarka’s household Thursday morning with cupcakes, balloons, and a big check for a free year of gigabit internet.

“We thought it would be fun to surprise a new customer with a little celebration,” said Tom Flaherty, General Manager of Westfield Gas + Electric/Whip City Fiber. “Our team has worked hard to get to 15K and we’re excited to continue adding new customers every day!”

Whip City Fiber offers municipal broadband service and is adding 12 new service areas in Westfield over the next nine months. They recently added 1,500 locations including upper Montgomery Road in Wyben, Russell Road near Tekoa Country Club, areas around Orange, Meadow, and Franklin Streets, and the Hampton Ponds area.

According to the Whip City Fiber map, service is coming this fall and residents, businesses can apply now for the following locations:

Granville Road area, Kylie Lane to town line

North Road Area, Root Road to Southampton Road

Southampton Road area, Emerald Avenue to Hopkins Road

Service is coming this winter and residents, businesses can apply now for the following locations:

Montgomery Road area, Cabot Road and lower Russellville Road

Barnes Airport, Apremont Way

Downtown area, Arnold Street to Franklin Street

West Springfield approved the proposal for municipal broadband internet. Precision Valley Communications is currently creating the initial design for the pilot area however, a timeline for construction has not yet been released. Residents can apply for service when it becomes available or provide contact information for the latest updates in West Springfield at WhipCityFiber.com/west-side.

There are 19 communities that currently partner with Whip City Fiber broadband internet, Alford, Ashfield, Becket, Blandford, Charlemont, Chesterfield, Colrain, Cummington, Goshen, Heath, Leyden, New Ashford, New Salem, Otis, Plainfield, Rowe, Washington, Wendell, Windsor.