Westfield Farmers’ Market reopens for the summer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Opening day for the long-running Westfield Farmers’ Market proved to be as popular as ever at its familiar location.

The lawn of the Episcopal Church of the Atonement on Court Street was filled with vendors and customers eager to purchase fresh produce.

Market Manager Debbie Randzio told 22News the first day provided the promise of a good selling season ahead for the many vendors who come year after year.

“There are ten vendors,” she explained. “There are a couple full-time vendors, they’re just not here today.”

Westfield Farmers’ Market will be held from Noon until 5 p.m. on every Thursday until October 8.