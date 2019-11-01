Westfield FD collecting leftover Halloween candy for troops, local veterans

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Westfield Fire Department is encouraging children to donate their extra Halloween candy to U.S. service members, local veterans, and first responders.

Operation Gratitude is a Halloween Give-Back campaign that sends care packages with candy and handwritten thank you letters to U.S. service members that are deployed overseas and hand delivers packages to local veterans and first responders.

“Operation Gratitude’s mission is to thank all who serve, forging strong bonds between grateful Americans and the heroes who serve and protect them. The Halloween Candy Give-Back Program provides every American child the opportunity to learn about service, sacrifice and generosity.” – Kevin Schmiegel, Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (Ret.) and CEO of Operation Gratitude said in a news release sent to 22News

If you’re interested in donating you can drop off candy at the Westfield Fire Department at 34 Broad Street now until November 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information click here.

Operation Gratitude is asking that donations only include Halloween “fun-size” candy that is in the original factory packaging.

Do not donate the following:

one pound bags of loose candy such as candy corn

Halloween goodie bag toys

lose sugar candy such as pixie sticks

The candy will be bagged, boxed and shipped on November 6 to ensure it arrives at Operation Gratitude for redistribution by November 16.