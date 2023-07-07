WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield honored Fire Commissioner Albert Masciadrelli Friday after he announced his retirement following 41 years of service.

Masciadrelli volunteered for over four decades to serve Westfield and so it’s no surprise that Mayor Michael McCabe dubbed Friday as Albert Masciadrelli Day.

Masciadrelli began his public service career on the Off-Street Parking Commission in 1982 and has since volunteered on the Local Emergency Planning Committee and served on the Cross Street Elementary School Building Project. In March of 1999 he was appointed by then Mayor Richard Sullivan, Jr. to the Fire Commission, where he has served as a member for the last 24 years, of which he served as Chair between the years of 2000-2021.

“After many years of giving back in many ways to this great community, I feel it is important personally to continue to move on in the many elements and phases of my private sector life, of retirement, which I am presently active in,” said Masciadrelli.

Masciadrelli was instrumental in the appointment of over 200 staff, including Office staff, Firefighters, Captains, Deputy Fire Chiefs, and Fire Chiefs and during his time, the Commission resolved over 80 grievances in order to help develop and maintain a strong fire department.