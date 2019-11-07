Westfield Fire Dept. and Army veteran collect candy for troops overseas

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Troops overseas will soon receive care packages from the Westfield Fire Department containing 1,200 pounds of Halloween candy.

Westfield firefighter and nine-year army veteran Travis Lucia still can’t believe the overwhelming response to his call for Halloween candy donations a week ago.

The care packages will be sent to military bases all over the globe. The candy in these baskets are headed for the families of the men and women serving at Barnes Air National Guard Base and Westover Air Reserve Base.

“It’s a surprise how much we got but it’s no surprise to see the people still supporting troops no matter where they are around the world,” said Lucia.

Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff told 22News, “We are going to have a battle of the badges for next year and see who can collect the most candy.”

Egloff will engage in a candy collection battle of the badges with neighboring fire departments in Springfield, Agawam, West Springfield and Chicopee.

Chief Egloff led a shout out for Westfield’s Polish National Credit Union office. Their donation of several hundred dollars will pay for shipping these many care packages to our troops overseas.