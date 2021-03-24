Westfield firefighter charged, placed on administrative leave for ‘serious felony’

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield firefighter was placed on administrative leave Monday after being charged for a “serious felony.”

According to Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff, the fire department and the city were made aware that on Monday Richard Paul was charged with a serious felony and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

He added that because this is an ongoing criminal and employment matter the city is unable to make any comment for the foreseeable future.

Chief Egloff’s full official statement is below:

“The fire department and the city have been made aware that on March 22, 2021, Mr. Richard Paul was charged with a serious felony and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The fire department and the city will continue to cooperate with the police and the district attorney’s office. As this is an ongoing criminal and employment matter the city is unable to make any comment for the foreseeable future.” -Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff

22News has contacted the district attorney’s office for more information regarding the incident. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.