WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Westfield firefighters will be honored during a ceremony next week for saving a man’s life during a house fire.

On February 6th, crews were called to a report of a fire at a multi-family home on 28 East Silver Street. Westfield Fire Captain Christopher Kane was driving to work at the same time when he noticed smoke coming from the residence and stopped to make certain all occupants were out of the home.

A resident informed Captain Kane that a person, later identified as Marcos Natal, went back inside to try to save his pets, but didn’t come back out. He was trapped on the second floor due to the growing fire and smoke.

Voice contact was made with Marcos Natal by Captain Kane, with the combined efforts of communication with Engine 4, assigned to fire suppression, and Engine 3, assigned to rescue, they were able to save his life.

“It is a pleasure to highlight the extraordinary accomplishments on behalf of Mr. Natal, who would not be with us today if it weren’t for the fast action of our Westfield firefighters.” said Mayor McCabe, “Through the heroism and determination exhibited by Captain Kane, Captain Kieth Supinski and Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Bullock, Mr. Natal was located unconscious amongst the fire and smoke and was brought to safety. He was stabilized at the scene by paramedics and sent to Baystate Medical Center for further treatment. It is safe to say that Mr. Natal would not be with us today if it were not for the vigilance of Captain Kane and the efforts of the rest of the fire department team.”

Mayor McCabe will present official proclamations of gratitude to Captain Kane, Captain Kieth Supinski, and Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Bullock during a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, April 26th at City Hall.