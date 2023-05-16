WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield has scheduled the fireworks celebration for Sunday, June 25th.

The “Fireworks for Freedom” celebration will be located on the field at Westfield Middle School on West Silver Street beginning at 5 p.m. It will feature musical entertainment from Korey & The Knightsmen, food vendors, and fireworks conducted by Atlas Pyrotechnics.

The 2023 Fireworks for Freedom is sponsored by Westfield Gas & Electric & Whip City Fiber. To become a sponsor or to help fund the event, donations can be made out to the City of Westfield/Fireworks Fund, 59 Court Street, Westfield, MA 01085.

Vendors interested in attending are being asked to contact Peter Miller at 413-572-6246. The Westfield police, fire, and public works departments along with the Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club, and the Westfield Public Schools are contributing to the event.

The City of Holyoke’s annual 4th of July festivities will take place on Friday, June 30th at Holyoke Community College beginning at 6 p.m.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.