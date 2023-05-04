WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Gas & Electric (WG+E) customers can expect to see a large reduction in their natural gas supply charge this month.

WG+E says the natural gas supply rates have dropped 80 percent in May, from $1.85 to 23 cents per Ccf. Residents can expect a decrease of roughly $200 in their bills compared to April and a decrease of $38 from the May bill, using the same amount of energy.

“As a locally owned utility, we work hard to keep our rates low for customers,” commented Tom

Flaherty, General Manager. “The energy supply team is dedicated to and skilled at managing the

extreme volatility of the natural gas market in the best interests of our community.”

WG+E says while rates are down, the costs of energy are still elevated when compared to pre-2022 levels. Customers should be prepared in case natural gas and electric rates increase later this year or in 2024.

Customers looking to reduce their bills even more can do the following:

Install energy efficient water heaters, heat pumps, appliances and pool pumps

Receive a free home energy audit at 1-866-403-7960 for tips on savings

Turn off lights and TVs when you leave rooms

Install programmable thermostats, set them to a moderate temperature

Insulate doors and windows when working on home improvements

WG+E is also reminding customers that they will never call and ask for personal information or demand payments over the phone. If you receive this type of phone call, it is likely a scheme from an outside source trying to take your money.