WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Scammers are targeting utility customers in Westfield.

Westfield Gas & Electric told 22News scammers are pretending to be associated with the utility company asking their customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.

The power company said they would never operate that way.

Customers who suspect they’ve been victimized should contact Westfield Gas & Electric at (413)-572-0100 or law enforcement authorities.