Westfield H.S. holds graduation at Barnes Airport

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another graduation was held Friday night in Westfield in a location you don’t hear of every day.

Friday night was the 128th annual commencement for Westfield High School. It’s usually held on campus on the football field. But this year, the Class of 2019 graduated at the Barnes Airport in Westfield.

One graduate told 22News she can’t believe graduation is here, but she’s excited to move forward with her education.

Meghan Lacas told 22News, “It feels like freshman year, it seemed so far away and now all of a sudden you’re here. It’s pretty crazy, but it’s great.”

According to a post on the Westfield Public Schools Facebook page, Westfield Technical Academy also held their graduation Thursday at the airport.

Westfield’s football field is currently undergoing lawn maintenance.