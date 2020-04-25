Westfield held free mask giveaway; over 1,000 distributed

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Public Health Department and the Emergency Management Agency organized a cloth mask distribution on Saturday morning. And with good advertising comes good sized crowds.

“It’s 10 o’clock we were supposed to be just starting but we had so many cars at city hall this morning we actually started at 9:30 and now we’re out. It’s 10:01 A.M. and we’re out. It feels awesome,” mask distribution coordinator and Westfield Department of Public Health employee, Kathy Cotugno told 22News.

The masks are intended as an extra layer of protection from COVID-19. “Fabric masks are to help avoid the spread and not for protection other than to contain any spread as they do not meet the requirement of N/95/KN-95 masks on filtering droplets and particles,” Westfield Emergency Management Director, Jim Wiggs told 22News in a statement.

The re-usable masks were made by Mask Makers of Westfield and Better than a Bandanna mask makers. Each location was able to distribute 225 masks to people on a first come first serve basis.

At Westfield City Hall, one of the four distribution locations, the parking lot was completely full. Starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning, people starting pulling in to get one of the masks.

While the masks were free, they did take donations for the Westfield public school department. Cotugno told 22News that while the distribution is intended for residents of Westfield, they were not checking ID’s so anyone could come get a mask if they’re in need.

“It makes you feel there’s a need out there. I mean I hope people took just what they need and not more than that. But I mean obviously people are concerned they want to wear masks when they’re out to be safe,” Westfield resident, Kelly Pease told 22News.

People were allowed to take up to six masks per family. Organizers are hoping to coordinate another distribution soon, pending the making of more masks.