Westfield High School students learning remotely Friday, due to COVID case

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Westfield High School are learning remotely on Friday, after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski told 22News a positive test was reported to them after dismissal time on Thursday. The district conducted contact tracing, which wrapped-up on Friday morning.

The school building was closed to students Friday as a precaution, and for deep cleaning.

Czaparowski said that in-person classes at the school will be able to resume on Monday.