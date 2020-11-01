Westfield Hispanic community raises Puerto Rican flag over city hall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of Westfield’s Hispanic community took pride Sunday watching the Puerto Rican flag raised over city Hall.

It’s been a quarter of a century since the Spanish-American Association was founded by residents who came from Puerto Rico to begin a new chapter in their lives in Western Hampden county.

Dozens of community members attended the ceremony along with the Mayor of Westfield, Don Humason.

Mayor Humason said “Thank you to the rest of the Spanish American association for hosting this event here and inviting us to be here.”

Agma Sweeney, President of Westfield Spanish-American association said “For 25 years we raise the flag of Puerto Rico to honor the founding families that came from Puerto Rico to establish a community here in Westfield.”

True to the association’s goal of promoting education for their children, It’s members are proud to have established the Westfield citizens scholarship fund