WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Easter is about a week away and egg hunts are already taking place across western Massachusetts. Westfield held it’s own event on Saturday with a slight change of plans due to inclement weather.

The Mayor’s 29th Annual Easter Egg Hunt kicked off at 9:30 in the morning over at Westfield High School and ran until 10:30. With the forecasted weather, the egg hunt shifted to a drive-through style event. The drive-through nature had proved successful over the past two years.

Visitors each received plastic Easter eggs filled with either candy or small toys. They also got to say hello to Mayor Michael McCabe, the Easter Bunny, and other local mascots.