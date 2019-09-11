Westfield holds ceremony to remember natives killed on 9/11

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held a remembrance ceremony Wednesday to honor former residents who were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Three Westfield natives died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Family members still remember that day very clearly. The ceremony was held this morning at the 9/11 monument on North Elm Street.

Thirty-one-year-old Tara Creamer was killed on the hijacked Flight 11, which was heading from Boston to Los Angeles. 41-year-old Brian Murphy and 40-year-old Daniel Trant both died in the World Trade Center.

Family members of the three victims shared their memories of that tragic day. Sally Trant spoke with 22News about her brother Daniel Trant.

“Danny was in the building. He had made one phone call to his wife and told her it was very smoky and didn’t’ know if he could get out and that he loved her and to take care of his kids,” said Trant.



Jim Shea, father of Tara Creamer, also spoke with 22News about his daughter.

“My daughter Tara was on that plane which as you know was hijacked and crashed into the north tower. And I asked My God to give me the strength to tell my other five children,” said Shea.

Shea told 22News the community’s support and focusing on the good memories provides some relief for the sadness he feels.

The Sons of Erin in Westfield also will honor the three victims at its annual 9/11 ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday night. All are welcome.