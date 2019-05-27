Westfield holds Memorial Day parade honoring veterans in the community

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield held a Memorial Day parade Monday. Hundreds of people lined the streets to honor those who died in service to our country.

After the parade, a ceremony was held at Parker Memorial park.

22News spoke with a local veteran about the importance of Westfield’s memorial day traditions.

Butch Wheeler, a Navy Veteran, told 22News, “Today is really about honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We’ve always honored and had a very nice parade and solemn ceremony right down the street, a very reverent and remembering the fallen and those locally and those across the world.”

After the ceremony, American Legion Post 124 marched the route in reverse to the Post home, where additional memorial day ceremonies were held.

