WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A well attended Patriots’ Day observance returned to the Westfield park, which honors the city’s residents who died in war.

Patriots’ Day 2022 at Westfield’s Elizabeth Parker park was populated by veterans of several wars, under the auspices of the city’s Veterans Council Organizations. They were pleased to honor those who played a major role in the birth of the United States.

“It was on this day when our country began with the firing at Bunker Hill,” said Sterling Elmer of Post 872 VFW in Westfield. “I feel outstanding, it’s a holiday every American should recognize.”

West Springfield American Legion Post 207 veteran Jeff Valeski found this Patriots’ Day event vital enough to bring his 11-year-old son along to share the experience.

“They are the future, and show them the ways of the American Legion great,” Valeski said.

City officials attending this Patriots’ Day program felt stirred by accomplishments of local figures who guaranteed success during the Revolutionary War centuries ago.

Westfield City Councilor Nick Morganelli told 22News, “It’s only a few times we come out to honor our veterans, our patriots, our active service members. It means a lot to veterans everywhere.”

All pledged they would not wait another four years for the next Patriots’ Day observance in the park.