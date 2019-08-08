Westfield hosts 2019 Babe Ruth World Series

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Games for the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series were held at Bullens Field in Westfield Thursday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News, teams from across the country and Canada qualified for the series after winning their Regional Babe Ruth series and will compete in pool play games that started at 10:00 a.m.

Nine of the ten teams from across the country competed in a skills competition Wednesday night where players competed in the Road Runner, Around the Horn, Golden Arm, and the Home Run Derby.

Westfield first hosted the World Series back in 2016. The city is hosting teams that range from the Mid-Atlantic, Pacific Southwest, and Canada for the tournament.

The Babe Ruth organization said Westfield was chosen to host the tournament due to its small-town feel and their overall passion for baseball.

Westfield will be playing at 7 p.m. and the championship game is scheduled for August 15.

READ MORE: