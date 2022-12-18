WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members are invited to a traditional evening of “Latkes and Lights” in Westfield on Sunday.

Mayor Michael McCabe, with the congregation Ahavas Achim, and with the help of Westfield on Weekends, will be hosting the evening of “Latkes and Lights,” which is in celebration of the first night of Chanukah; the Festival of Lights, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Westfield.

Rabbi Shahar Colt will lead the attendees in prayer and song and will light the first candle of the community menorah. After the ceremony, attendees are invited to share in a feast of latkes at First United Methodist Church.

Latkes are a traditional dish of fried potato pancakes, and fried food is eaten during Chanukah in commemoration of the oil that was miraculously burned for eight days when the Maccabees purified and rededicated the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

“Latkes and Lights” takes place on Sunday at Park Square at 6:30 p.m.