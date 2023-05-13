WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the first day of the Westfield International Air Show at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Thousands of people came from all over to see the multitude of different aircrafts, military trucks, and the U.S. Parachute Team.

“It’s a lot of historical planes, and it just takes your breath away once you see all the F-22’s and all the different kinds of planes and armed forces on the base,” expressed Chicopee resident, Jaxson Lamoureux.

From F-35 jets to F-15’s, people and their families are gathering along the fence to watch the jets and other aircraft take off. The Zangari family says they have been going to Westfield to see the Air Show for several years, both to support the military and see the aircraft.

“We want to get our children involved in seeing all the aircraft and how they work and stuff. And, excited to see the A-10’s,” said Carrie Zangari whose family came up from Berlin, Connecticut.

Families were able to go into the military aircraft to take pictures, learn about its history, and see how pilots operate it. According to the Westfield International Air Show, the F-35A Lightning II is the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth-generation fighter. It’s an all-weather air-to-air and surface attack fighter, designed to allow direct attack against heavily defended ground targets.

Deborah Tomlin from Connecticut says she loves to see everything from the different aircrafts to the aftershock jet truck, “We just love air shows. Usually the Air Show happens later in the year and we miss it because we’re out of state on vacation. This is nice this time.”

There will be another air show at the Barnes Air National Guard Base on Sunday. Organizers recommend that people leave early to avoid the traffic.