Westfield Kiwanis Club food drive

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts continues to deal with a food insecurity crisis leading community based social service agencies to step up assistance to help local food pantries.

The Westfield Kiwanis club helped their city’s food pantry by hosting a food drive on October 23. They collected many food items during the first couple of hours at the Little River Shopping Plaza.

Helping during the time of need is one of the Hallmarks of service clubs in western Massachusetts. A member of the Kiwanis club, Betty Sposizo said “well they need to fills the shelves. They have holidays coming up so we’re trying to elicit and we’ve gotten quite a few food donations who want to put products on those shelves.”

As we get closer to the holidays, local food banks typically give out more food to help those who need it most.