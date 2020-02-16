Westfield Lions Club helps raise funds for Diabetes research

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone knows someone who suffers from Diabetes, the disease affects more than half a million people here in Massachusetts.

The Westfield Lions Club did its part Sunday, raising money for Diabetes research with a ballroom dancing showcase at the Shaker Farms country club.

Many who attended the fundraiser, like Raymond Paquette, suffers from Diabetes, the condition of having too much sugar in your blood, and a major cause of blindness.

22News found out what many diabetes sufferers have to contend with.

Paquette told 22News, “Horrible, I get up in the middle of the night, a lot of pain in my feet, I’m retired now, I’m only 63.



The Lions are famous for their programs that support people who have lost or are losing their vision. Sunday was the second annual Westfield dance program fundraiser.