WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Westfield is conducting a survey of residents to determine how to move forward with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates and compliance.

Westfield is using funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for a study on how to update policies, procedures, and approaches to compliance with the ADA and provide accessibility to all municipally-sponsored programs. Public input is required as part of the City’s ADA Transition Plan & Self-Evaluation process.

The survey was created in collaboration with the City, Caolo & Bieniek Architects and KMA Architecture & Accessibility. People will be able to share their experiences and thoughts on creating equal access to government facilities and programs. The survey can be found here.

The City last reviewed ADA compliance in 1997. The survey will be open for public input until July 22, 2022. For additional information contact Peter Miller in the Office of Community Development at (413) 572-6246.