Westfield man arrested for breaking into car in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield man is facing charges after police say he broke into a parked vehicle on Front Street Thursday morning.

The Chicopee Police Department said they received a report of a breaking and entering into a motor vehicle parked in the area of 325 Front Street at around 10 a.m., where a local business owner has observed a suspicious man enter the vehicle of their customer.

Police were given a description of the suspect who had left the area before they arrived. After a quick search of the area, the suspect, 32-year-old Joshua James Snape, was located and arrested.

Snape was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle during the daytime and larceny under $1,200.

Items stolen from the vehicle, including a wallet and money was returned to the victim, police said.